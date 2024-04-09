WINNIPEG
    • Arson suspected in fire at historic Manitoba movie theatre, police seek info

    Firefighters in The Pas work to extinguish a fire at the historic Lido Theatre on April 8, 2024. (Manitoba RCMP) Firefighters in The Pas work to extinguish a fire at the historic Lido Theatre on April 8, 2024. (Manitoba RCMP)
    THE PAS, Man. -

    A historic former theatre in northern Manitoba has been hit by fire.

    RCMP say the blaze broke out early Monday morning at the Lido Theatre in the town of The Pas.

    Firefighters put out the fire within a few hours, and a preliminary investigation points to arson as a suspected cause.

    The 600-seat theatre was built in 1929, complete with an orchestra pit, and was among the earlier theatres built for movies with sound.

    It was closed in 2019 and community efforts were later launched in the hopes of reopening it.

    RCMP are seeking information from the public about the fire.

       This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2024

