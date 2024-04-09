Arson suspected in fire at historic Manitoba movie theatre, police seek info
A historic former theatre in northern Manitoba has been hit by fire.
RCMP say the blaze broke out early Monday morning at the Lido Theatre in the town of The Pas.
Firefighters put out the fire within a few hours, and a preliminary investigation points to arson as a suspected cause.
The 600-seat theatre was built in 1929, complete with an orchestra pit, and was among the earlier theatres built for movies with sound.
It was closed in 2019 and community efforts were later launched in the hopes of reopening it.
RCMP are seeking information from the public about the fire.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2024
How will Liberals pay for billions in promised spending, loans? Freeland won't say if wealth taxes coming
While selectively rolling out elements targeting millennials and Generation Z, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland won't say whether next week's federal budget could include higher taxes for corporate Canada or major grocers.
Parents of Michigan school shooter each sentenced to at least 10 years in prison
A judge sentenced the parents of a Michigan school shooter to at least 10 years in prison Tuesday for failing to take steps that could have prevented a 'runaway train' — the killing of four students in 2021.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Super Trudeau's pre-budget tour is about saving himself
Over the last two weeks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has embarked on a one-party election campaign in the lead-up to next week's budget. But former NDP leader Tom Mulcair argues the only thing people will remember from this budget is the number: how big a deficit it's going to leave.
Is it safe to eat eggs, dairy during the latest bird flu outbreak?
The rapid spread of bird flu has some states warning against preparing eggs in any style where the yolks are runny. Should Canadians be concerned about what they eat?
Arizona can enforce an 1864 law criminalizing nearly all abortions, court says
The Arizona Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the state can enforce its long-dormant law criminalizing all abortions except when a mother's life is at stake.
Toddler, 2 other children left unsupervised in Pickering, Ont. parking lot for 4 hours while moms went to casino: police
Two women are facing charges after leaving three young children unsupervised in a parking lot for hours while they went to a casino in Pickering on Monday, Durham Regional Police say.
Woman shoots interstate drivers, says God told her to because of the eclipse, Florida police say
A woman checked out of a Florida hotel and told staff that she was going on a God-directed shooting spree because of the solar eclipse, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Why do we die? The latest on aging and immortality from a Nobel Prize-winning scientist
Since time immemorial, humans have done their darnedest to try and cheat death. Today, as revolutionary advancements transform the stuff of science fiction into everyday reality, are we closer to extending our lifespan or even perhaps immortality?
Alberta distillery to stop making 4-litre vodka jugs after minister raises concern
A distillery is halting production of discount four-litre vodka jugs after the Alberta minister responsible for the province's liquor industry called out the product for not being responsibly priced.
Construction of new urgent care centre in Regina completed
Construction of Regina’s new urgent care centre (UCC) is now complete with staff recruitment, equipment installation and testing now underway in the facility on Albert Street.
Man arrested following alleged shooting in Estevan Monday night
Police in Estevan say a male suspect is now in custody following a shooting incident in the city Monday night.
Sask. education minister offers to put accountability framework into legislation
As Saskatchewan teachers step up job sanctions with "work to rule" measures this week – Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill has offered to include accountability framework into the Education Act.
Traffic restricted on College Drive at Wiggins Avenue following a collision
Saskatoon police blocked roads on College Drive and Wiggins Avenue North after a motor vehicle collision Tuesday morning.
Sask. man faces charges after teen boy stabbed multiple times
A 24-year-old Sask. man was arrested and charged after a teen boy was found suffering from multiple stab wounds on Monday.
Saskatchewan residents looked to the skies. Some saw mostly clouds
Crowds of people across Saskatchewan were outside on Monday hoping to catch a glimpse of the rare celestial spectacle that made news across the continent.
McDavid day-to-day with lower-body injury: TSN
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has a lower-body injury, TSN is reporting.
Family of 6 missing; Alberta RCMP seeking public assistance
Rimbey RCMP is looking for any information regarding the whereabouts of a missing family.
2 dead after daylight shooting in south Edmonton residential neighbourhood
Police are investigating a shooting in south Edmonton over the noon hour on Monday.
Calgary man's remains found near Tsuut’ina First Nation
A Calgary man has been identified as the victim whose remains were found after a fire in Rocky View County last week, near the Tsuut’ina First Nation.
Calgary man convicted of killing his wife in hit-and-run given lesser sentence
The Alberta Court of Appeal has dismissed the main parts of an appeal from a Calgary man who killed his wife in 2020, but substituted his second-degree murder conviction for the lesser offence of manslaughter.
Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now
The city's five most expensive residential homes for sale this month.
Celebrity food critic drops more than a $3,000 tip at this Toronto restaurant
Celebrity food critic Keith Lee dropped a $3,000 tip at a Toronto restaurant over the weekend, but it’s the 'Keith Lee Effect' that leaves a lasting impact.
Cops involved in Ejaz Choudry's death fail to justify anonymity order with evidence of risk, lawyer argues
The five officers involved in the shooting death of Ejaz Choudry have failed to provide the evidence needed to cast aside open court principles and justify shielding their identities from the public, lawyers representing Choudry's family argued at a Tuesday hearing.
Ottawa mayor shares message of gratitude from husband and father of Barrhaven murder victims
Dhanushka Wickramasinghe plans to stay in Ottawa and is committed to serving the community after his wife, four children and a family friend were killed in his Barrhaven home last month, according to Ottawa's mayor.
What to do with your solar eclipse glasses
What can you do with your solar eclipse glasses now that the eclipse has passed? You can hold onto them as a keepsake of the event, but several organizations are also collecting them so that they can be donated to others for a future eclipse.
What is Mercury retrograde and how does it affect you?
The optical illusion of the planet Mercury appearing to move backwards gets blamed for accidents and miscommunications, but scientists note there is no evidence Mercury retrograde has any effect on us at all.
Here are the 11 streets Montreal is making car-free this summer
This summer, 11 streets in Montreal will be transformed into pedestrian-only arteries.
Westmount to crack down on off-leash dogs following complaints
The City of Westmount is threatening to get tougher with dog owners after complaints of uncontrolled off-leash dogs at Summit Park have created local tensions.
Wanna relive the eclipse? Check out this Montreal photographer's stunning photos
It was a big moment for Montreal urban astrophotographer AJ Korkidakis: a total eclipse right in the middle of his hometown.
Saint Mary’s University faculty votes in support of motion of no confidence
The faculty at Saint Mary’s University in Halifax has voted in support of a motion of no confidence in the school’s president and the chair of the board of governors.
Police continue to search for suspect accused of N.S. man’s 2021 death
The Nova Scotia RCMP says it continues to search for a 29-year-old man charged with second-degree murder three years ago.
Alleged impaired driver causes crash, large power outage in Halifax
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left thousands of customers without electricity Monday night.
New animal triage centre opens in Prince George to support BC SPCA's massive intake of cats
A new animal triage centre has been set up in Prince George to support an historic rescue operation by the BC SPCA.
Eligible low-income renters to get one-time $430 benefit, B.C. government announces
Low-income B.C. seniors and families already enrolled in one of two rental support programs will soon receive a one-time benefit, the province announced Tuesday.
Police watchdog investigating after man seriously injured during arrest in Courtenay, B.C.
British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating after a man was seriously injured while being arrested by members of the RCMP's emergency response team on Vancouver Island.
Trapped B.C. orca calf's skin whitening, no sign of emaciation: Fisheries Department
The skin of a young killer whale trapped in a Vancouver Island lagoon is turning white due to the low salinity of the water, but the Fisheries Department says the calf is active and isn't showing signs of emaciation.
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
Dentist who let officer extract teeth from N.L. inmate granted absolute discharge
A dental surgeon who allowed a correctional officer to extract four teeth from a sedated inmate in central Newfoundland was granted an absolute discharge by a Supreme Court judge on Tuesday.
-
Lego takes over Newfoundland's biggest museum
Newfoundland's biggest museum has transformed into a giant Lego playground, featuring designs made by creators young and old.
Elliot Lake city councillors frustrated after latest arena update
Elliot Lake city councillors appeared to be visibly frustrated on Monday night during a progress update on the Centennial Arena, which has been shuttered since the fall.
Alberta minor hockey volunteer charged with alleged sexual offences involving teenage boys
A volunteer with the Sundre Minor Hockey Association faces several charges related to an alleged sexual assault involving teenagers.
Boxing trainer faces 52 charges in historical sexual assault investigation
Longtime boxing trainer, Ajaz Khan of Wasaga Beach, is facing 52 criminal charges as part of an historical sexual assault investigation by Peel Regional Police.
Thief steals wallet from car parked inside garage, racks up credit card purchases
Police in Penetanguishene are urging residents to lock up their vehicles and keep valuables out of sight after a daytime theft from a car.
Canada-wide warrant issued for man who frequents Simcoe County
A man known to frequent Barrie, Midland and Collingwood is wanted by police.
Driver takes off after crash on Highway 85: Police
Waterloo regional police say a black sedan and a transport truck collided around 7:50 a.m. The driver of the sedan left before police arrived.
Man charged with arson after fire at Cambridge Food Bank
A man has been charged with arson after a fire at the Cambridge Food Bank that damaged condenser units for the organization’s walk-in fridge and freezer.
New $144 million rec complex in Kitchener approved
Kitchener City Council has given their stamp of approval for a new $144 million recreation complex.
Pedestrian struck by semi truck in Huron County
A pedestrian was taken to hospital by air ambulance after a crash in Huron County. According to OPP, a person was struck by a semi truck on Highway 21, south of Bayfield.
Severed gas line being repaired in northeast London
Emergency crews are on scene of a severed gas line in northeast London. According to London fire, people in the area of Pall Mall Street and William Street are being evacuated.
London, Ont. jury hears disturbing evidence at child abuse case involving parents
A London, Ont. jury heard horrific testimony Monday surrounding the alleged abuse of several children at the hands of their mother and father.