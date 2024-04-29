WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Teen suffers life-altering injuries after being hit by train: Winnipeg police

    Train tracks near the 2400 block of Pembina Highway in Winnipeg are pictured on April 29, 2024 (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg) Train tracks near the 2400 block of Pembina Highway in Winnipeg are pictured on April 29, 2024 (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    A 16-year-old has suffered life-altering injuries after being hit by a train Sunday afternoon.

    According to police, officers were called to the tracks near the 2400 block of Pembina Highway at 4:30 p.m.

    The Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service were already on scene, and provided care to the teenager.

    He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but later upgraded to stable condition.

    The incident remains under investigation, and Winnipeg police said the incident appears accidental.

    Police are reminding the public to exercise extreme caution in and around rail lines, due to the risk of serious injuries.

