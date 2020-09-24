Advertisement
Assault near HSC leaves victim in critical condition
Published Thursday, September 24, 2020 8:28AM CST
Winnipeg police
WINNIPEG -- One person is in hospital in critical condition following an assault near the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg on Wednesday.
Winnipeg police said the attack took place at around 9:20 p.m. in the 100 block of Kate Avenue.
Officers said a male was assaulted and taken to hospital in critical condition, where he remains at this time.
The major crimes unit is investigating.