Assiniboine Park and Zoo changing vaccine mandate next week

WINNIPEG -

New vaccine rules will be in place for people looking to attend the Assiniboine Park and Zoo starting next week.

The zoo announced on its Facebook page that starting Dec. 13, all visitors 12 years old and older must provide proof of being fully vaccinated. Adults must also show government ID, and those between the ages of 12-17 are encouraged to have ID.

The zoo currently requires vaccination proof for visitors to be in the Park Café and Tundra Grill, The Pavilion art galleries, and for Zoo Lights.

"Vaccination policies will also come into effect for all Assiniboine Park Conservancy staff and volunteers," the zoo said in an online statement.

The zoo said these measures are being put in place to protect the animals and also help reduce the community spread of COVID-19.

"With increasing evidence of human to animal transmission and the emergence of new COVID-19 variants of concern, we believe this is the right thing to do at this time and look forward to your support."

Currently, the zoo requires masks to be worn in all indoor facilities, physical distancing is required, barriers are in place to protect the animals and people are encouraged to buy their tickets online to help with contactless entry.