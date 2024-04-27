WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Impaired driver collides with police car in Brandon

    Brandon police
    Share

    A 29-year-old man is facing charges after police said he hit an officer’s vehicle at the Richmond Avenue Co-op in Brandon.

    Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, police said they received a report of an impaired driver at the Co-op. A responding officer found the individual parked behind a nearby business and initiated a traffic stop.

    As the officer got closer to the driver’s vehicle, it slowly reversed into the front end of the police car. There was no visible damage to the police vehicle, however, an SUV parked nearby was also hit and sustained minor damage.

    Police said the 29-year-old driver “showed significant signs of impairment” and was arrested. Breath samples showed a blood alcohol content of over three times the legal limit.

    The man was held in custody and was later released after sobering up. He faces charges related to the operation of motor vehicle while impaired and is expected to appear in court on May 6.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Opinion

    Opinion I just don't get Taylor Swift

    It's one thing to say you like Taylor Swift and her music, but don't blame CNN's AJ Willingham's when she says she just 'doesn't get' the global phenomenon.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News