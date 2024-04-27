Impaired driver collides with police car in Brandon

A 29-year-old man is facing charges after police said he hit an officer’s vehicle at the Richmond Avenue Co-op in Brandon.

Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, police said they received a report of an impaired driver at the Co-op. A responding officer found the individual parked behind a nearby business and initiated a traffic stop.

As the officer got closer to the driver’s vehicle, it slowly reversed into the front end of the police car. There was no visible damage to the police vehicle, however, an SUV parked nearby was also hit and sustained minor damage.

Police said the 29-year-old driver “showed significant signs of impairment” and was arrested. Breath samples showed a blood alcohol content of over three times the legal limit.

The man was held in custody and was later released after sobering up. He faces charges related to the operation of motor vehicle while impaired and is expected to appear in court on May 6.