

CTV Winnipeg





It was first announced in 2014 that the Assiniboine Park Conservatory would close to make way for Canada’s Diversity Gardens.

On Friday the conservancy revealed, the last day the building will be open to the public is Monday, April 2.

Conservancy officials said the closure is the next step to bring "Canada’s Diversity Gardens" to life.

This is the third and final phase of the re-development of the Assiniboine Park and the zoo.

The diversity gardens project is estimated to cost $75-million dollars and it’s expected to take two years to complete.

The space the conservatory currently occupies, will be used for greenhouses to support the new diversity gardens

A special farewell is also planned with an open-house style, week-long community celebration that will take place at the conservatory from March 27 to April 2.