WINNIPEG -- The provincial government announced on Wednesday its plans to reopen Manitoba with many businesses being allowed to open on May 4.

However, the Assiniboine Park Zoo has said it will not be ready to open by that date.

In a statement to its Facebook page, the zoo said it will still need time to prepare facilities to meet requirements that were set by the province for reopening.

"As always, the health and safety of our visitors, staff, volunteers and animals is our top priority. While we won't open Monday, we look forward to announcing an opening date soon," the statement read.

The zoo said it will also be sharing updates about other facilities like The Pavilion, The Park Café, Nature Playground, and gardens.

The zoo added that it will continue to connect with people through social media and Creature Features.

Last week, the zoo said the closure related to the COVID-19 pandemic has caused them to see an economic shortfall, and they were looking for support to help assist with the care of the animals.