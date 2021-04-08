WINNIPEG -- A fairly dry winter has turned into a dry spring and it shows.

Mud, clay and rocks that would usually be covered by the Assiniboine River can be seen. Even branches and logs are sticking out in what would normally be deeper parts of the river.

According to the province, the 2021 spring run off happened a few days ago in Winnipeg on the Assiniboine River and the flow rate at Headingley was around 2,100 cubic feet per second.

"(It) ranks in the bottom five of spring peaks dating back to 1913," a provincial spokesperson said in an email to CTV News.

That flow rate has since dropped at Headingley to 350 cubic feet per second and it has been a while since the river has seen numbers like that.

The province said that flow rate is similar to levels that were seen in 1993 and 2002.

"Normal flow in the weeks after the spring run off is typically 2,600–4,400 cubic feet per second."

The spokesperson added that this has been one of the driest run offs in the last 30 years.

Despite the low levels on the Assiniboine River, the province said it is not concerned at this time.