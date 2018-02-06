An asylum seeker living in Winnipeg who crossed the United States-Canada border has had surgery to amputate parts of three fingers exposed to extreme frostbite.

Kangni Fiowole-Kouevi crossed the border on foot near Emerson, Man. Jan. 4 in temperatures as low as -28 degrees in the hopes of becoming a refugee. He walked for hours in the cold and suffered severe frostbite on both hands.

Last Wednesday Fiowole-Kouevi said doctors removed two-thirds of his three middle fingers on his left hand. His thumb and baby finger as well as his fingers on his right hand continue to heal.

"It hurts very badly, but there was no other solution," he said speaking in French in a phone call with CTV News.

The 36-year-old is from the West African country of Togo. He said he fears for his life back home because his father is a powerful shaman but he converted to Christianity.

"It's my destiny," he said. "It is dangerous to cross but I saved my life."

Initially he said doctors were hopeful amputation would not be necessary. It’s been almost one week since the surgery.

Fiowole-Kouevi, who is right-handed, said dealing with the pain is difficult but medication is helping.

Fiowole-Kouevi said he arrived in Manitoba after taking a cab from Minneapolis to the Manitoba border for $700. He said he walked for about four hours before taking shelter in a shed overnight and eventually managed to call 911 in the morning. Fiowole-Kouevi said emergency responders took him to hospital about 12 hours after his outdoor trek began.

He said before thinking about what he wants his future to look like in Canada, he is focused on his health and recovery.

Fiowole-Kouevi said he will have the chance to present his case to the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada this spring.

Last winter, two men from the West African country of Ghana lost their fingers after crossing the border in Emerson to asylum. Both were granted the right to stay in Canada as refugees in 2017.

