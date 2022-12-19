Attempted murder, arson charges laid in connection with Winnipeg hotel fire

Three suspects have been charged with attempted murder and arson-related offences following a hotel fire in Winnipeg over the weekend that sent a woman to hospital.

The fire took place around 2:50 a.m. on Sunday at the Super 8 by Wyndham Winnipeg West Hotel. A woman was found unconscious in a suite and taken to hospital in critical condition. The woman has since been upgraded to stable condition.

The Winnipeg Police Service identified three suspects.

Officers found one suspect – a 14-year-old female – nearby and took her into custody. Police then found two other suspects – an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old female – near Livinia Avenue and Isbister Street. Officers said they found a sawed-off firearm in their possession.

The three suspects have been charged with attempt to commit murder and arson with disregard for human life. The 18-year-old man also faces a charge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, and the 16-year-old faces several other charges including identity fraud.

All three suspects were taken into custody. Police said the victim was in the company of the three suspects before the fire started.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Super 8 by Wyndham Winnipeg West Hotel said the team is heartbroken that a woman was hurt in the fire, and hope she recovers quickly.

The spokesperson said a fire was set in one of the hotel rooms, and the estimated damage will cost about $19,000.

The statement added that the team is thankful for the police, firefighters and paramedics who came to the scene.

“Our first concern is with the safety of our guests and staff,” the statement said.

“Our goal is to ensure that our guests and staff know that all of our hotels go above and beyond any standards to ensure their comfort and safety.”