WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's auditor general says many drinking water systems in the province are not licensed and lack a certified operator.

A 53-page report from Tyson Shtykalo, pointing to the E.-coli outbreak in Walkerton, Ontario that killed seven people, says vigilance is needed to ensure drinking water is safe,

The report says about half the water systems inspected during the audit either did not have a certified operator, or had an operator whose certification was not at the required level.

The report says 20 per cent of known water systems in Manitoba did not have an operating licence, which lays out requirements on water quality standards and frequency of testing.

The report says many of the water systems in question were small semi-public ones, but some supplied schools.

It also says the number of drinking water officers hired by the province has dropped slightly, while the number of licensed water systems has nearly doubled in the last six years.

(The Canadian Press)