Auditor general examining four Manitoba municipalities

Manitoba’s auditor general is taking a closer look at four communities in the province.

In a news release sent Friday, Auditor General Tyson Shtykalo said he would be examining and auditing the operations of four communities following allegations.

Details of the allegations were not provided.

The release said Shtykalo would reveal details when the examinations are released and the final report is completed.

The four communities being examined are the Rural Municipality of WestLake-Gladstone, the Rural Municipality of St. Andrews, the Rural Municipality of West St. Paul and the Rural Municipality of Swan Valley West.

“In addition to the allegations regarding these four municipalities, Shtykalo will examine municipal oversight at the Department of Municipal Relations and how the Department handles complaints regarding municipalities,” the news release reads.

Ken Doornbos, deputy mayor of the RM of St. Andrews, said the community was unaware they were being audited.

“It was definitely a little bit of a surprise,” he said. “Obviously, when these things happen, it comes out a possibly concerned resident or residents. It could be something that the AG has seen that they don't like, I'm not quite sure. So, everyone's kind of in the dark about what's going on.

“We'll wait for this forensic audit to be finished. And then we can kind of see what the deal is.”

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the remaining three municipalities mentioned for comment but has not yet received a response.