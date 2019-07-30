

The Backstreet Boys are showing Winnipeg the shape of their hearts.

The famous boy band performed in the city on July 22 wearing Winnipeg Jets jerseys on stage.

Now those jerseys, which are autographed by the band, are up for auction.

Proceeds from the sale will go to the True North Youth Foundation to support its programs for Indigenous youth.

Some of the programs include youth mental health training, offsetting costs to help Indigenous youth attend Camp Manitou, and two Winnipeg Jets Hockey Academy scholarships awarded to Indigenous youth.

The sale is live and bidding closes on Aug. 5 at 8 p.m.