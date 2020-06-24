WINNIPEG -- Baseball Manitoba has been given the go-ahead by Sport Manitoba to return to play starting this weekend with three Manitoba Junior Baseball League doubleheaders on Sunday.

After a successful first phase in its plan to return, the organization is now moving ahead with its second phase ahead of its July 1 start date.

Health and safety checklists related to COVID-19 for players, coaches, umpires, and ballpark maintenance staff, as well as parents and spectators, are available on the Baseball Manitoba website.

It has also created the new volunteer role of Health and Safety Coordinator which every team must have, and who will attend every game to answer any questions and monitor the new regulations.

Among the new rules:

Players and coaches will need to maintain two meters of physical distance, including in the dugout;

Signage for physical distancing must be present at all fields;

Sanitizing areas will be established for spectators;

No chewing gum or sunflower seeds will be allowed on the premises in 2020;

Ball and equipment must be sanitized after every game; and

Facilities can operate at 50 per cent capacity with people expected to remain two meters apart except for brief exchanges.

There are no rule changes to the game itself. Umpires can assume the traditional position behind the catcher, though, they have the option to stand six feet behind the catcher, or behind the pitcher’s mound.

Players are encouraged to bring their own equipment, though it can be shared if it is sanitized between users.

The Winnipeg AAA league will kick off the season on July 1, with grassroots play expected to start later in July.