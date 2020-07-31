WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg community organization announced it has a new interim executive director.

The Bear Clan announced late Friday that Kevin Walker has been appointed interim executive director, effective immediately. He replaces James Favel, one of the founders of the organization.

“Bear Clan is proud to appoint Kevin Walker as interim executive director,” said board chairperson Shaneen Robinson-Desjarlais in a statement. “He walks several times a week with the patrols. He captures their activities on our Facebook page so our community learns about the important work our staff and volunteers do. He fundraises. Kevin is at the heart of our community — he lives and breathes our community-centric approach to crime prevention, relationship building, neighbourhood safety, solidarity and belonging. We are excited to see him bring these insights and experiences to our community of staff and volunteers.”

According to a news release from the Bear Clan, Favel has been involved with the organization for six years.

CTV News has reached out to Favel and the Bear Clan for more information on the leadership change.

