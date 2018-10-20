Featured
Bear Clan finds largest amount of meth to date

Published Saturday, October 20, 2018 3:15PM CST
The Bear Clan Patrol made their largest discovery to date on Friday -- nearly six grams of methamphetamine.
The group made the discovery at the community garden on Selkirk Avenue east of McGregor Street.
James Favel, the co-founder of the patrol, said the Bear Clan looks through this garden once a night and normally find about half a dozen to a dozen needles. But on Friday they uncovered something particularly concerning when they found eight needles and a container with 5.87 grams of meth.
Favel said the meth, which was worth around $600, has been handed over to the police.
A shout-out to the @bearclanmb. Patrolling volunteers found a significant quantity of methamphetamine yesterday in the Lord Selkirk area yesterday and turned it over to our officers. Thanks again for all the work you do!— Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) October 20, 2018
Favel said he congratulates the volunteers for their hard work and always being aware of what they’re doing.
“This is why we do what do,” he said.