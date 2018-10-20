The Bear Clan Patrol made their largest discovery to date on Friday -- nearly six grams of methamphetamine.

The group made the discovery at the community garden on Selkirk Avenue east of McGregor Street.

James Favel, the co-founder of the patrol, said the Bear Clan looks through this garden once a night and normally find about half a dozen to a dozen needles. But on Friday they uncovered something particularly concerning when they found eight needles and a container with 5.87 grams of meth.

Favel said the meth, which was worth around $600, has been handed over to the police. 

Favel said he congratulates the volunteers for their hard work and always being aware of what they’re doing.

“This is why we do what do,” he said.