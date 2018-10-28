

CTV Winnipeg





A Bear Clan Patrol volunteer spent her Saturday evening at Health Sciences Centre after getting stuck by a used needle in Winnipeg’s North End.

James Favel, co-founder of the patrol, said she was pierced in the first knuckle on her right hand’s ring finger while cleaning a back lane between Selkirk Avenue and Pritchard Avenue at McGregor Street.

The volunteer received vaccinations and is doing just fine, according to Favel.

In a Facebook post about the incident, the Bear Clan noted that they wish there were more supports.