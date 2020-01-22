WINNIPEG -- Bell Let’s Talk announced Tuesday that it’s donating more than $100,000 to help create a traditional camp for at-risk, Indigenous youth on Peguis First Nation.

The $110,000 donation will go to the Peguis Foundation and SunLodge Village in order to support the Bell Spirit and the Land Excursion Camp, a traditional wellness program.

"Bell Let's Talk is proud to support SunLodge Village and the traditional programming it offers young people in Peguis First Nation," said Mary Deacon, chair of Bell Let’s Talk, in a news release.

"The Peguis Foundation and SunLodge Village are making a meaningful difference in the lives of the next generation and we look forward to partnering to help more at-risk youth in Manitoba through traditional healing practices."

According to the release, 64 at-risk youth will go to the camp each year over the span of four years, where they will “find their Indigenous identity, reconnect with the strength of their traditional culture, and address their mental health issues in traditional ways.”

"Peguis Foundation is pleased to partner with the SunLodge Village and Bell Let's Talk to provide a traditional learning environment for our elders to share their knowledge with our children, building a strong community for future generations," said Lloyd Sinclair, president of the Peguis Foundation Inc.

At the camp the participants will experience traditional ways of life by camping, learning survival skills, harvesting and preparing traditional foods, gathering natural medicines, and sharing the harvest with the community. There will also be traditional teachings, sharing circles and a ceremonies.

Bell Let’s Talk was launched in 2010. This year it takes place on Jan. 29, when Bell will donate five cents to Canadian mental health programs for every call or text made on a Bell phone, and every time the Bell Let’s Talk hashtag and filters are used on social media.