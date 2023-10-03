Winnipeg

    • Bernadette Smith wins in Point Douglas for NDP

    The CTV News Decision Desk has declared Bernadette Smith the winner with 74.5 per cent of the vote with 14 of 26 polls reporting. The CTV News Decision Desk has declared Bernadette Smith the winner with 74.5 per cent of the vote with 14 of 26 polls reporting.

    Point Douglas and the NDP continue to go hand-in-hand.

    Since being created, the constituency of Point Douglas has always been a seat held by the NDP.

    Smith won a byelection in 2017 to take over the area and won re-election in 2019.

    As part of the official opposition, she has been the critic for Mental Health and Community Wellness.

    Smith is the co-founder of the Manitoba Coalition of Families of Missing and Murdered Women in Manitoba, as well as the Drag the Red initiative.

    Smith beat out Najiha Ali of the Progressive Conservatives and Jerald Funk of the Liberals.

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES Polls closed, results start to roll in for election day in Manitoba

    Polls are closed and results are coming in what will be a historic election for the province. The Progressive Conservatives' Heather Stefanson is looking to become the first woman elected premier, while the NDP's Wab Kinew is looking to become the province's first First Nation premier. Follow along for live updates on candidates, voting information and results.

