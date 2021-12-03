Bike stolen in 2005 recovered following investigation 16 years later: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police say this bicycle, which was stolen in 2005, was recovered from a storage locker during a recent investigation into bike thefts. (Image source: Winnipeg Police Service) Winnipeg police say this bicycle, which was stolen in 2005, was recovered from a storage locker during a recent investigation into bike thefts. (Image source: Winnipeg Police Service)

