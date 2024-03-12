Bill Nye’s Winnipeg show rescheduled

Later this spring, Winnipeggers will finally get the chance to see Bill Nye the Science Guy’s show.

His original show was set for March 3, but was postponed due to weather. Now, his show ‘The End is Nye’ has been rescheduled for May 12, 2024.

Nye will be talking about climate change, natural disasters and how everyone can help fix things with science.

Those who had tickets for his March 3 show will be able to use them on May 12. If people are now unable attend the show, they are asked to contact the box office at the Centennial Concert Hall.

The show gets underway at 7:30 p.m.