WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Bill Nye’s Winnipeg show rescheduled

    Bill Nye
    Share

    Later this spring, Winnipeggers will finally get the chance to see Bill Nye the Science Guy’s show.

    His original show was set for March 3, but was postponed due to weather. Now, his show ‘The End is Nye’ has been rescheduled for May 12, 2024.

    Nye will be talking about climate change, natural disasters and how everyone can help fix things with science.

    Those who had tickets for his March 3 show will be able to use them on May 12. If people are now unable attend the show, they are asked to contact the box office at the Centennial Concert Hall.

    The show gets underway at 7:30 p.m.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News