Manitoba high school choir set to perform with Foreigner

Its members weren’t born when Foreigner’s “I Want to Know What Love Is” topped the charts, but a Manitoba high school choir is set to perform the power ballad onstage with the iconic ‘80s band.

Steinbach Regional Secondary School’s (SRSS) Spectrum Vocal Jazz Choir will take the stage alongside Foreigner at Canada Life Centre on Thursday night.

“It’s just been a whirlwind,” choir director Kristel Peters said in an interview on CTV Morning Live Winnipeg.

The choir landed the gig through an online contest by radio station BOUNCE 99.9. It called on area school choirs to submit videos showing their version of the mega-hit. The public then voted on their favourites.

“I proposed it to the students and what an opportunity it is to take a piece and try to adapt it for your group, and just have some fun,” Peters said.

She says about half of the choir members, who range from 16 to 18 years old, already knew the song.

They decided to do an acapella version, with some voices serving as instruments, some singing the melody, and others beatboxing.

“They got very creative with it,” Peters said.

From there, the choir rallied its community to cast as many votes as they could muster.

In the end, SRSS won not only the chance to perform with Foreigner but also received a $500 bursary from the band.

Peters says she’s excited for her students to get to see the backstage workings of a big, arena concert.

Above all, she’s proud of the work they did to land them on such a big stage.

“They’re just really heartfelt, wonderful students, and they’re just so excited to participate in this, and I just think it’s such a great opportunity.”

- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagacé