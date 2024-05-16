Suspicious death under investigation in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG
    Winnipeg police are investigating the suspicious death of a 35-year-old man earlier this month.

    According to police, officers received information about a man who was taken to hospital in critical condition from the 300 block of Princess Street on May 6.

    The victim had “serious injuries” from an assault, and died in hospital. 

    The victim was identified as Kyle Beardy. He was originally from St. Theresa Point First Nation, but was living in Winnipeg at the time of his death.

    An autopsy is pending, police said.

    The major crimes unit is investigating, and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

