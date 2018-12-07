A private member's bill to ban protestors around Manitoba abortion clinics and hospitals is not moving forward.

The proposed legislation did not make it past second reading and was not supported by the PC government which has a large majority.

NDP MLA Nahanni Fontaine tabled the law because she said women and girls seeking abortions are at times subjected to bullying and intimidation by anti-abortion picketers.

Premier Brian Pallister raised concerns the bill could infringe on people's right to protest.

Alberta and Ontario have buffer zones established around facilities where abortion services are offered.