Bitcoin transaction leads to robbery, victim confined and assaulted: Winnipeg police

A Winnipeg man has been charged after he allegedly threatened and held a man at gunpoint during a Bitcoin transaction.

According to police, at approximately 5 p.m. Monday, they met with a 19-year-old male who was being treated at hospital following a robbery. When they spoke with the man, he said he was meeting with someone for a pre-arranged Bitcoin transaction, and claimed he was held at gunpoint, assaulted, tied up and driven around in a vehicle by a suspect, who demanded money. The victim was able to escape the car when it stopped and ran for help.

Later in the evening, police arrested a 22-year-old man in the 400 block of Broadway.

The man has been charged with multiple offences, including two counts of assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, uttering threats, and multiple firearms-related charges. He was detained in custody.