WINNIPEG -- A Black Lives Matter rally is set to be held on Friday evening at the Manitoba Legislative Building.

The event follows protests and rallies across Canada and the United States sparked by the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed last week in Minnesota after a police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck.

In a news release, deputy mayor Markus Chambers and Coun. Sherri Rollins announced they will be in attendance at the Justice 4 Black Lives Matter rally.

The councillors said they are concerned with the structural racism and inequity in Winnipeg, Canada and the United States, and want to acknowledge the vicarious trauma people are experiencing.

“I want our communities to first and foremost take care of themselves because the vicarious trauma conveyed through our televisions, screens, and smartphones is real," Chambers said in the release, noting he has experienced grief over social media posts.

Rollins added the publicized deaths in both Winnipeg and other parts of the world have hit the community hard.

“I am grateful to those calling for a new structural relationship that emphasizes public safety in terms of investments in playgrounds, parks and community services," she said.

Earlier in the week, Mayor Brian Bowman held a news conference to respond to the Black Lives Matter protests in Canada and the United States.

He said it’s time for unity among Winnipeggers, and that residents need to know their voices are being heard.

“If you’re a member of the community who is hurting or angry because of racism, I want you to know that Winnipeg is listening,” he said.

“I want you to know that you are a valued part of the community.”

The rally is scheduled for 6 p.m.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from the Associated Press and CTV’s Charles Lefebvre and Danton Unger.