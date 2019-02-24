

CTV Winnipeg





Environment Canada has issued a blowing snow advisory for Winnipeg.

The blowing snow is being driven by northerly winds gusting up to 70 km/h on Sunday morning.

The winds come from a cold front that blasted through the Red River Valley and southeast Manitoba overnight, according to Environment Canada.

Visibility should not be affected in the city but could be poor outside of it.

Highway 75 is closed from Winnipeg to Emerson due to poor weather. Other road closures have been reported this morning in areas south and southwest of Winnipeg due to zero visibility in blowing snow.

Conditions will improve throughout the afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to MBstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #MBStorm.