WINNIPEG -- Grey Cup pride is unwavering in Winnipeg – with Blue Bombers’ Adam Bighill giving Winnipeggers another chance to get up close to the prized trophy.

On Friday afternoon, Bighill will be bringing the Grey Cup to the concourse at 201 Portage Avenue for a chance to take a photo with the Bombers’ linebacker and the trophy.

The photo-op comes after nearly two weeks of celebrations in Winnipeg, including a parade down Portage Avenue and multiple parties with the Grey Cup.

Bighill is set to arrive with the cup at 201 Portage around noon.