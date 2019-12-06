Blue Bomber offering photo-op with the Grey Cup
Winnipeggers are crowding the downtown streets Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, to celebrate with players the end of a Grey Cup drought that lasted almost three decades. The city is hosting a parade this afternoon after the Winnipeg Blue Bombers won their 11th Grey Cup with a 33-12 victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday in Calgary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
WINNIPEG -- Grey Cup pride is unwavering in Winnipeg – with Blue Bombers’ Adam Bighill giving Winnipeggers another chance to get up close to the prized trophy.
On Friday afternoon, Bighill will be bringing the Grey Cup to the concourse at 201 Portage Avenue for a chance to take a photo with the Bombers’ linebacker and the trophy.
The photo-op comes after nearly two weeks of celebrations in Winnipeg, including a parade down Portage Avenue and multiple parties with the Grey Cup.
Bighill is set to arrive with the cup at 201 Portage around noon.