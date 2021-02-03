WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and American receiver Kenny Lawler have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension, the club announced Wednesday.

The former University of California standout is returning for a second season in Winnipeg. Lawler was named the team’s Most Outstanding Rookie Player in 2019.

He started in 16 regular-season games that year, leading the club with 637 receiving yards on 41 receptions, including four touchdowns and adding 126 receiving yards on 8 receptions through three playoff games which included a touchdown in Winnipeg’s West Final win against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Regina.

Before joining the Bombers, Lawler attended B.C. Lions training camp in 2018 before being released and was the Seattle Seahawks seventh-round pick at the 2016 NFL Draft, spending time on the team’s practice squad through 2017.

He also caught 143 passes for 1,706 yards and 27 touchdowns in college, playing mostly with now NFL quarterback Jared Goff, who was recently traded to the Detroit Lions from the Los Angeles Rams in a blockbuster deal involving Matt Stafford.