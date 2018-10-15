

The Canadian Press





The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed national offensive lineman Geoff Gray through the 2020 season.

The Blue Bombers selected Gray eighth overall in the 2017 CFL Draft.

The six-foot-six, 310-pound Winnipeg-born lineman has spent the past season in the NFL, originally signing with Green Bay and later spending time with the New York Jets and Cleveland.

"We are very excited to have Geoff on board with us," Blue Bombers general manager Kyle Walters said in a statement. "When we selected Geoff we knew there would be a period of time, at best, where he would be exploring NFL options. We're very glad he has chosen to return to Canada and begin his CFL career."

Gray, 24, was named the Canada West Outstanding Down Lineman of the Year in 2017, a Canadian University first-team all-star, as well as a Canada West all-star. He played in all 32 games with Manitoba (starting 30) as well six playoff games, playing both guard and tackle.

"I am very excited to be joining the Winnipeg Blue Bombers," Gray said in a release. "I look forward to being able to play at home in front of family and friends. It is rare to be able to play professional football where you grew up, and in the same stadium with many fond memories from university football."