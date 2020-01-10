WINNIPEG -- A 52-year-old man is dead after the vehicle he was driving rolled multiple times in a ditch along Provincial Road 311, east of Provincial Road 216 near New Bothwell, Man.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday when RCMP said the driver was trying to pass another vehicle and lost control.

He was heading east at the time, said police.

The man, from Blumenort, Man., was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness who arrived at the crash scene just shortly after it happened said he and another witness who seemed shaken prayed together at the scene.

“My hearts and prayers go out to the family of this man and also the lady who witnessed the tragedy,” Luke Wiebe said in a message to CTV News.

The Mounties said alcohol and drugs do not appear to have played a role in the crash.

RCMP based in St-Pierre-Jolys and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.