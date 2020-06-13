WINNIPEG -- Several emergency crews responded to the Belair, Man. area Saturday afternoon after a boat flipped on Lake Winnipeg with multiple people on board.

RCMP said officers were called around 4:30 p.m.

“A witness on shore saw an overturned boat and people in the water,” said Cpl. Julie Courchaine in an email to CTV News.

STARS Air Ambulance was dispatched to help with the search and rescue. A spokesperson said a crew landed on scene and assessed, but did not transport any patients.

No word on how many people were on the boat when it flipped.

RCMP said police along with several other first responders and partners are on scene.

Police said more information is expected to be released Sunday.

Belair is located approximately 100 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.