WINNIPEG -- The search for a missing person on Lake Winnipeg is still underway after a boat carrying five people flipped Saturday afternoon.

Alan Emre, a member of the Kurdish community, said Nour Ali, a refugee advocate and well-known member of Winnipeg's Kurdish community, is missing.

He went on a boat trip yesterday with family members when it took on water and flipped.

Emre said five people were on board, three survivors including Ali's brother Ciwan Ali and their father Hamza, who was pronounced dead on the beach.

Commercial fishermen are helping with the search.

About 30 people from the Kurdish community are at the scene right now.

RCMP said officers were called to scene near Belair, Man., approximately 100 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, around 4:35 p.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story. More details to come.