WINNIPEG -- RCMP officers have identified the body found on Dec. 24 in the Rural Municipality of Rosedale as Cody Mousseau.

The 32-year-old, who is from Sandy Bay First Nation, was reported missing on Dec. 8. He was last seen in Sandy Bay between Nov. 27 and Dec. 1.

His death is being investigated as a homicide and the Manitoba RCMP’s major crime services is leading the investigation, along with help from the Manitoba First Nations Police Service.

Anyone will information about Mousseau’s disappearance and death is asked to contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP detachment at 204-857-4445, the Sandy Bay detachment at 204-843-7700 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.