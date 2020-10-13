WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a body found in the Red River on Monday as a homicide.

The body was found in the area of Churchill Drive and Hay Street Monday morning.

On Tuesday, police identified the body as 29-year-old Mohamed Mohiadin Ahmed of Winnipeg. Police said they are investigating his death as a homicide.

Police said they're looking for information on Ahmed's whereabouts before his death. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Ahmed's death is the 34th homicide in Winnipeg in 2020.