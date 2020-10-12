Advertisement
Body found in the Red River: Winnipeg police
Published Monday, October 12, 2020 10:41AM CST Last Updated Monday, October 12, 2020 11:05AM CST
Multiple police officers are on scene at Don Gerrie park.
WINNIPEG -- Multiple officers are on scene at a park in the Riverview neighbourhood, after a body was discovered in the Red River.
Police tape surrounds the Don Gerrie park near Churchill drive.
The homicide and forensic identification units are now investigating.
Officers told CTV they responded to a call Monday morning around 8 a.m. about “suspicious circumstances.”
Police say the identity and age of the victim is unknown.
RELATED IMAGES