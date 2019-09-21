Body found in Winnipeg's West End: police
Winnipeg police say a body was found on Balmoral Street Saturday night. (Mike Arsenault/CTV News Winnipeg)
Published Saturday, September 21, 2019 9:56PM CST
Winnipeg police are investigating after a body was found in the city's West End Saturday night.
Police confirmed to CTV News it was found in the 500 block of Balmoral Street.
Officers weren’t able to confirm the person's age or gender, or the circumstances surrounding their death.
More details to come…