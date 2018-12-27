Featured
Body found on Logan Avenue on Christmas
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, December 27, 2018 10:48AM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service said they found a body on Christmas Day.
The body was discovered in the 1900 block of Logan Avenue.
Police aren’t releasing a lot of information while they wait for post-mortem results, which will help determine the cause of death.
At this time the identity, age, description and gender of the person who died has not been revealed.