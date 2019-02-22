UPDATE: Danielle Twoheart’s body will be back in Winnipeg Sunday.

Her family tells CTV News the wake service is Monday in Winnipeg, and then two nights in Fort Alexander, Man. The funeral is Thursday.

EARLIER: The body of a Winnipeg woman who died on vacation with her mother in the Dominican Republic may be home by the end of the weekend.

A family member tells CTV News Danielle Twoheart’s body is set to be returned to Winnipeg Sunday with a service planned for next week.

The 26-year-old was on the first day of her trip with her mom at an all-inclusive resort when she may have fallen from a balcony.

Danielle’s mother Holly who was with her on vacation said earlier this week she hasn’t been able to get answers as to what happened.

