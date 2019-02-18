A Manitoba mother is looking for answers after her daughter died mysteriously during an all-inclusive trip together.

Holly Twoheart arrived home at James Richardson International in Winnipeg without her 26-year-old daughter Danielle. A couple dozen family members were there for support, including Danielle’s 8 and 10-year-old daughters.

“They're left behind without their mom, now I'm going to step up and watch them,” said Twoheart.

She says they arrived at the resort last Thursday around supper time, and hours later tragedy struck. After the two went out for drinks, Twoheart says they got separated going back to their hotel room in the middle of the night.

“I was walking with security and they were helping me and they said my daughter went running up ahead so I'm thinking she needed the washroom or something,” said Twoheart.

A short time later Twoheart says security woke her up to tell her Danielle had been seriously injured, and she was lying in the grass below a set of balconies.

“I remember looking at her and I was trying to get to her and I said that's my baby and I was screaming and the people were holding me back and I was just trying to get to her,” said Twoheart.

Danielle died in hospital. Twoheart had to call home to tell her family the horrible news, including her husband Kevin Raven.

“She said that Danielle was dead then I was like what's going on,” said Raven.

Twoheart says she doesn't know. At first she says she was told her daughter jumped from a balcony but after she left the hospital she got a different story.

“Why would my daughter jump? Then when I came back to the hotel that's when they're saying oh she was dangling and the security said they tried to run and catch her but she fell,” said Twoheart.

In an email to CTV News, Global Affairs Canada spokesperson Brittany Fletcher said, “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the Canadian citizen who died in the Dominican Republic. Canadian consular officials are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information.”

Now home, Twoheart wants to know what happened to her daughter. But first she's focusing on getting Danielle home for her funeral which she says will cost $5,100 on top of $6,000 in medical bills because Danielle did not have travel insurance.

“I still have to contact their government to bring home my baby,” said Twoheart.