The body of a Winnipeg woman who died on vacation with her mother in the Dominican Republic may be home by the end of the weekend.

A family member tells CTV News Danielle Twoheart’s body is set to be returned to Winnipeg Sunday with a service planned for next week.

The 26-year-old was on the first day of her trip with her mom at an all-inclusive resort when she may have fallen from a balcony.

Danielle’s mother Holly who was with her on vacation said earlier this week she hasn’t been able to get answers as to what happened.

