Body of woman who died at all-inclusive resort to return to Winnipeg
Danielle Twoheart, pictured with her mother Holly, died while on vacation in the Dominican Republic.
Published Friday, February 22, 2019 8:30PM CST
The body of a Winnipeg woman who died on vacation with her mother in the Dominican Republic may be home by the end of the weekend.
A family member tells CTV News Danielle Twoheart’s body is set to be returned to Winnipeg Sunday with a service planned for next week.
The 26-year-old was on the first day of her trip with her mom at an all-inclusive resort when she may have fallen from a balcony.
Danielle’s mother Holly who was with her on vacation said earlier this week she hasn’t been able to get answers as to what happened.
