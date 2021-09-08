WINNIPEG -- When the Blue Bombers meet the Roughriders on IG Field for the 17th annual Banjo Bowl this weekend, they will be playing in a sold-out stadium.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced tickets to Banjo Bowl, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11, have been sold out.

Fans at the game will be able to head into IG Field at 1:30 p.m., and the Pre-game Tailgate area will open at noon for the first time this season. Fans will be able to listen to the Blue Bombers House Band led by Jennifer Hanson performing at the Blue & Gold Stage before kickoff.

If fans miss them before kickoff, they will get another chance to take in the show at halftime as a part of the Manitoba 150 concert series.

The Blue Bombers will kick off against the Saskatchewan Roughriders at 3 p.m. on Saturday.