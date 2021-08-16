WINNIPEG -- Manitoba children who are turning 12 before the end of the year can book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, the province announced Monday.

Effective today, anyone born on or before December 31, 2009, are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the vaccine bulletin. The province said the second appointment must take place 28 days after the first appointment.

For children between 12 and 17, the Pfizer vaccine is currently the only vaccine approved.

Appointments can be booked online or by calling 1-844-626-8222.

As of Monday, 80.9 per cent of Manitobans 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 74.3 per cent have received both doses.

Dr. Joss Reimer, the medical lead for the vaccine implementation task force, said the province is moving to a birth year plan to receive a vaccine, rather than age on the date of vaccination. She said this is due to the school immunization campaign which is planned for the fall.

“When we do school-based immunizations, we do it on a cohort basis, so we go in and provide immunizations for a variety of things, based on what grade the students are in, and offer it to the whole class, the whole grade, at one time,” she said.

“As we move into the school year, we need to have a similar process for COVID.”

Reimer said the plan is to offer COVID-19 vaccines at school for eligible children starting this fall.

She said the birth year plan could make between 4,000 and 5,000 children in Manitoba eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine now.