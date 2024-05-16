WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Severe thunderstorm rolls through Winnipeg, bringing hail and heavy rain

    Hail is seen on a deck in St. James on May 16, 2024. (Kathy Colbert) Hail is seen on a deck in St. James on May 16, 2024. (Kathy Colbert)
    A severe thunderstorm rolled through Winnipeg Thursday afternoon, producing heavy rain and hail in some areas of the city.

    The warning was issued at 4:37 p.m. by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC). The storm is located five kilometres east of Assiniboia and is moving southeast at 20 km/h.

    ECCC said the storm is capable of producing 90 kilometre/hour wind gusts and nickel-sized hail.

    Some areas of Winnipeg, including Tuxedo and St. James, have reported hail.

     

    Meanwhile, heavy rains and hail have covered Portage Avenue in both directions near the Sturgeon Creek Bridge.

    Several cars have stalled, and drivers are asked to find alternate routes. 

    ECCC is reminding people to stay inside as the storm rolls through.

    The warning has since ended in Winnipeg, but is now in effect for the RM of Ritchot, the RM of Tache and the RM of Mountain.

