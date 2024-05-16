WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Tornado warning ended for portions of south-eastern Manitoba

t may 16
A tornado warning for south-eastern Manitoba has ended.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued the tornado warning for portions of south-eastern Manitoba.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said the severe thunderstorm was capable of producing a tornado is located near Riverside. It was moving south at 20 km/hour.

It says damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall were also possible with winds capable of producing 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel size hail.

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation," ECC cautioned at the time of the warning. "Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.”

There are currently no extreme weather watches or warnings for Manitoba

