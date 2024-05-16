Winnipeg man charged with luring and sexually assaulting two teens

WINNIPEG
    A Winnipeg man has been charged with luring and sexually assaulting two teenage girls in separate instances.

    According to the Winnipeg Police Service, between March and April 2024, a 22-year-old man used social media to communicate and lure the victims, while posing as a 17-year-old.

    Police said the man formed relationships with the victims, who are in their early-teens, and subsequently sexually assaulted them.

    Investigators arrested Kalib Naseeb Debusschere in connection with the incidents on Tuesday.

    He was charged with sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and two counts of luring a person under 16 by means of telecommunication.

    He was released from custody on a court order prohibiting contact with anyone under the age of 18.

    The charges have not been proven in a court of law.

