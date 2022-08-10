Both drivers found to have been drinking in Brandon crash: police

Brandon police officers said both drivers involved in a crash in the city on Monday were found to have been drinking.

Around 8 a.m. on Monday, police were called to a car crash near the 1000 block of Middleton Avenue.

Officers investigated and determined the two drivers, who were previously involved in a relationship, were having a dispute. Police allege that before the crash occurred one of the drivers was chasing the other while they were both driving in the area.

No one was hurt in the crash.

A 36-year-old woman was arrested and provided samples of her breath, which were over the legal limit. She was released to a sober relative and is set to appear in court on Aug. 15 for the charge of driving while ability impaired.

A 39-year-old man blew a ‘warn’ on the approved screening device. He received a seven-day driving suspension.