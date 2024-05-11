WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Parts of Manitoba under severe thunderstorm and air quality alerts

A bolt of lightning captured over Winnipeg on June 3, 2023. (Source: Vince Dunsford) A bolt of lightning captured over Winnipeg on June 3, 2023. (Source: Vince Dunsford)
People living in southern Manitoba should be on the lookout for severe thunderstorms Saturday evening.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued the alert after temperatures hit 30 C in parts of southern Manitoba saying “conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms.” The weather service said wind gusts could top 90 km/h.

ECCC warns strong winds can toss loose objects, snap tree branches, and cause damage to buildings and vehicles.

Thunderstorms are expected to weaken and move out of the region this evening.

ECCC also issued air quality statements for parts of Manitoba due to wildfire smoke.

The weather service warns the smoke could reduce visibility. It warns people at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke to reduce exposure by staying inside and monitor symptoms.

The smoky air is expected to clear up Sunday morning.

