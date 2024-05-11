WINNIPEG
    Man behind bars after high-speed pursuit through multiple cities and towns

    A 36-year-old man is behind bars after leading police on a high-speed pursuit through Winnipeg, Selkirk, and other surrounding communities on Friday night.

    At around 11:20 p.m., Winnipeg police said officers attempted to pull over a pickup truck with no license plates driving on Selkirk Avenue. However, the driver did not stop and fled the city via northbound Main Street.

    Air1, the Winnipeg Police Service helicopter, tracked the vehicle travelling at high rates of speed – and driving into oncoming traffic – through Narol, Lockport, Selkirk, Breezy Point, and Clandeboye.

    Police said the truck – originally stolen in Esterhazy, Sask. – was stopped after tire deflation devices were used. Two people were taken into custody after a foot chase.

    The man is facing several charges including failure to comply with probation orders and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

    He remains in custody. A woman was released with no charges.

