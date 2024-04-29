Bowness says Jets must step up in front of Vezina nominee Hellebuyck
Connor Hellebuyck's coach and teammates believe he deserves the Vezina Trophy he was nominated for on Monday.
They also know their elite goaltender deserves more help in front of him if the Winnipeg Jets are to avoid being bounced out of the NHL playoffs in Game 5 at home against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night.
The Jets have lost three straight and are down 3-1 in their best-of-seven opening-round series against the Avalanche.
"He is No. 1 for me. It's very well deserved," Jets head coach Rick Bowness said of Hellebuyck on Monday.
"He is the backbone. Every great team has a great goaltender and, listen, this guy is a great goaltender and he deserves it. I just spoke with him about it and he's pretty excited but he's more worried about tomorrow night, right? He's focusing on that."
Hellebuyck was nominated for the league's top-goalie award for the second straight year and fourth time in his career. He captured the hardware in 2020.
Vancouver's Thatcher Demko and Florida's Sergei Bobrovsky are the other finalists.
Hellebuyck posted a 37-19-4 record with a 2.39 goals-against average, .921 save percentage and five shutouts. He won the William M. Jennings Trophy as the goaltender (minimum 25 games played) on the team with the fewest goals allowed.
Now he leads all post-season netminders in goals against with 19, but no one is blaming him for the team's poor performance.
Backup Laurent Brossoit replaced Hellebuyck to start the third period Sunday when Winnipeg trailed 4-1 in what eventually was a 5-1 loss.
"I gave him a little bit of a breather in the third period last night and to put a little more onus on the players in front of him have to play better," Bowness said. "That's why we made that (change). It had absolutely nothing to do with his play at all."
Jets defenceman Neal Pionk agreed.
"We have the best goalie in the league and we got to play better in front of him. So plain and simple," Pionk said. "We got to give up less chances, block more shots and compete a little harder in front of him."
POSITIVE INJURY UPDATE
Bowness had a better-than-expected update on forward Vladislav Namestnikov, who had a puck hit him under his visor after teammate Nate Schmidt's shot went off a stick.
Trainers helped him off the ice and he was taken to a Denver hospital.
"He has a fractured cheekbone," Bowness said. "There's no orbital damage but they kept him overnight and he's on his way back (to Winnipeg).
"I sent him a text last night and he answered this morning and said he's feeling better."
Bowness was asked if Namestnikov might play Tuesday wearing a helmet with a full cage.
"Listen, nothing would surprise me with (Namestnikov)," he replied, adding he'll never rule anything out.
Jets captain Adam Lowry described the sound of the puck hitting Namestnikov and seeing the pool of blood as "terrifying."
"I think, first and foremost, you're hoping that it avoids his eye. You know there's going to be some damage," Lowry said.
"From all the reports, we still haven't seen him, but from all the reports he certainly avoided the worst."
Bowness updated Winnipeg's other injuries and said lineup changes will be made for Tuesday's critical match.
Forward Morgan Barron has been out since the team's second-last game of the regular season with a lower-body injury, still hasn't skated and won't play Tuesday, he said.
Veteran defenceman Brenden Dillon hasn't been ruled out after a skate blade sliced his left hand in last Friday's 6-2 loss to the Avs.
"He'd play with two broken hands if he could, if we let him," Bowness said.
"We'll make the right decision based on what's best for him. We're not going put him out there unless we're 100 per cent sure there can be no more damage done."
ADJUSTMENTS STILL NEEDED
Bowness said his team isn't winning enough battles and he wants his players' intensity to ramp up against the 2022 Stanley Cup-champion Avalanche.
"You can make all of the adjustments that you want, if the intensity and everything else isn't there, it's going to go for naught," he said.
Lowry said the tight-knit group can improve.
"I think it's one of those things you can't look at the task as being so unmanageable," he said. "You have to have some belief. And I believe we have a lot of belief in our group and our ability to get out of this."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2024.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Air Canada walks back new seat selection policy change after backlash
Air Canada has paused a new seat selection fee for travellers booked on the lowest fares just days after implementing it.
Province boots mayor and council in small northern Ont. town out of office
An ongoing municipal strike, court battles and revolt by half of council has prompted the province to oust the mayor and council in Black River-Matheson.
3 law officers serving warrant are killed, 5 wounded in shootout at North Carolina home, police say
Three officers on a U.S. Marshals Task Force serving a warrant for a felon wanted for possessing a firearm were killed and five other officers were wounded in a shootout Monday at a North Carolina home, police said.
'Shocked and concerned': Calgary principal charged with possession of child pornography
A Calgary elementary school principal has been charged with possession of child pornography, authorities announced Monday.
Health authority confirms cockroaches at B.C. hospital, insists they 'do not bite'
The Vancouver Island Health Authority is downplaying what staff describe as a cockroach infestation in a medical unit of Saanich Peninsula Hospital.
Toronto police arrest 12 people, lay 102 charges in major credit card fraud scheme
Toronto police say 12 people are facing a combined 102 charges in connection with an investigation into a major credit fraud scheme.
Winner of US$1.3 billion Powerball jackpot is an immigrant from Laos who has cancer
One of the winners of a historic US$1.3 billion Powerball jackpot last month is an immigrant from Laos who has had cancer for eight years and had his latest chemotherapy treatment last week.
Britney and Jamie Spears settlement avoids long, potentially ugly and revealing trial
Britney Spears and her father Jamie Spears will avoid what could have been a long, ugly and revealing trial with a settlement of the lingering issues in the court conservatorship that controlled her life and financial decisions for nearly 14 years.
WATCH 'Double whammy': What happens if you don't file your taxes by the deadline
The clock is ticking ahead of the deadline to file a 2023 income tax return. A personal finance expert explains why you should get them done -- even if you owe more than you can pay.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Sask. NDP criticized after email shows party attempt to secure sponsorship from previously criticized lobbying firm
The Saskatchewan NDP's recent criticism of political lobbyists has backfired. During question period on Monday, the government revealed an NDP email in which the party requested sponsorship from a lobby firm that it had previously criticized.
-
CRA to audit Sask. for not paying carbon levies on home heating
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is going to audit Saskatchewan for not paying carbon levies on home heating, Premier Scott Moe said Monday.
-
Saskatchewan carrying out prescribed burns as 2024 fire season begins
With fire bans currently in effect, residents may be concerned to see smoke coming from rural areas across Saskatchewan. However, prescribed burns are being carried out to help keep many prairie regions healthy.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. school divisions struggling to 'maintain a status quo' amid years of underfunding
Sask. school divisions struggling to ‘maintain a status quo' amid years of underfunding
-
Sask. First Nation searches for suspected arsonist as grass fire threatens community
Members of Red Pheasant Cree Nation are looking for help finding someone who they believe started a grassfire that’s blanketed the community in smoke and threatened its infrastructure.
-
Cash is critical in keeping small businesses afloat, Saskatoon pub owner says
A Saskatoon business is encouraging customers to pay with cash instead of a credit card to help fight inflation.
Edmonton
-
'There have been deaths on that property': City plans to demolish former Dwayne's Home building
The city could be on the hook for the bill to demolish a problem building in the heart of Edmonton.
-
Drinks outside on Rice Howard Way? Council to review proposal next month
Edmonton could have a downtown outdoor entertainment district as soon as June 1.
-
Alberta Municipalities say proposed provincial bill will create chill effect
The organization representing Alberta's cities, towns and villages says a bill that would grant the province sweeping new powers over local governments is creating an atmosphere of fear.
Calgary
-
'Shocked and concerned': Calgary principal charged with possession of child pornography
A Calgary elementary school principal has been charged with possession of child pornography, authorities announced Monday.
-
Alberta government announces 'master plan' for railway development
The Alberta government has laid out the path ahead for an ambitious passenger railway system it says 'has incredible potential' for the province.
-
Here's how Canada's capital gains tax increase will affect Albertans with vacation properties
A new capital gains tax increase, aimed at Canada’s highest earners, is causing frustration for some Albertans with secondary homes or cottages, according to a real estate broker.
Toronto
-
-
Toronto police arrest 12 people, lay 102 charges in major credit card fraud scheme
Toronto police say 12 people are facing a combined 102 charges in connection with an investigation into a major credit fraud scheme.
-
Norovirus spreading at 'higher frequency' than expected in Canada
Norovirus is spreading at a 'higher frequency' than expected in Canada, specifically, in Ontario and Alberta, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Ottawa
-
Treasury Board 'committed to hybrid work' after reports of mandated change coming in fall
The Treasury Board of Canada will only say it is “committed to hybrid work,” as reports suggest federal workers may be required to spend more time in the office.
-
One woman's story about the damage fraudulent links can do
An Ottawa woman says she believes clicking on a fraudulent link led to her entire bank account being compromised, leaving her out thousands of dollars.
-
Ottawa Catholic School Board building 'broader' technology policy as province announces cellphone crackdown
As the Ontario government gets set to ban cellphones in school starting in September, the Ottawa Catholic School Board is poised to develop its own local policy encompassing 'broader technological considerations.'
Montreal
-
McGill University says pro-Palestinian demonstrators 'refuse' to collaborate, encampment violates policies
McGill University says the growing encampment on its lower field in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza violates its policies.
-
Quebec police officer anonymously donates kidney, changes schoolteacher's life
A police officer on Montreal's South Shore anonymously donated a kidney that wound up drastically changing the life of a schoolteacher living on dialysis.
-
Q&A: Quebec minister on the $603 million plan to protect the French language
Quebec Minister Responsible for the French Language Jean-François Roberge spoke to CTV News Montreal anchor Maya Johnson about the government's plan to spend $603 million to protect the French language
Atlantic
-
Third youth charged with second-degree murder in death of 16-year-old: Halifax police
Police have charged a third youth in connection with the death of a teenager in Halifax last week.
-
Bedford man charged with stunting after vehicle clocked at 248 km/h: N.S. RCMP
A Bedford, N.S., man has been charged with stunting after the RCMP says he was caught driving more than 138 km/h over the posted speed limit.
-
Burn ban not stopping some Nova Scotians from sparking up backyard blazes
Fire pit activity has been held to a minimum lately, but rain on Monday provided some relief from the mild and windy conditions of last week.
Vancouver
-
Arrest made in fatal White Rock stabbing
Homicide investigators have arrested a man for the fatal stabbing of Kulwinder Singh Sohi in White Rock.
-
Pierre Poilievre weighs in on BC NDP plan to recriminalize public drug use
B.C.’s plan to reverse course on a major part of its decriminalization plan has triggered swift and sweeping reaction.
-
Richmond residents call out city councillors over conduct
Two Richmond residents claim members of city council stepped over the line during the tense meetings regarding the establishment of a supervised drug consumption site.
Vancouver Island
-
Green Party deputy leader released pending appeal of jail sentence for Fairy Creek protests
British Columbia's highest court has ordered the Green Party of Canada's deputy leader to be released from custody pending her appeal of a 60-day jail sentence for her role in old-growth logging protests on Vancouver Island.
-
Health authority confirms cockroaches at B.C. hospital, insists they 'do not bite'
The Vancouver Island Health Authority is downplaying what staff describe as a cockroach infestation in a medical unit of Saanich Peninsula Hospital.
-
London Drugs stores remain closed Monday after 'cybersecurity incident'
Dozens of London Drugs stores across Western Canada remained closed Monday following what the company described as a "cybersecurity incident" over the weekend.
Kelowna
-
B.C. breweries take home awards at World Beer Cup
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.
-
B.C. man rescues starving dachshund trapped in carrier: BC SPCA
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.
-
Search crews called in after missing Kelowna senior's truck found
Search and rescue crews have been called in after a vehicle belonging to a missing senior was located near a rural intersection outside of Kelowna Tuesday.
N.L.
-
'I feel honoured to say I was his friend': Wayne Gretzky remembers Bob Cole
Tributes continue to pour in for Bob Cole as his family has confirmed a funeral will be held for the legendary broadcaster Friday in St. John's, N.L.
-
Voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole never considered moving out of St. John's
Legendary sportscaster Bob Cole was a Newfoundlander through and through, and his daughter says his connection to the province was 'everything' to him.
-
Cenovus fined $2.5 million for biggest oil spill in Newfoundland and Labrador history
Cenovus Energy has been ordered to pay a $2.5-million fine for its role in the largest offshore oil spill ever recorded in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Northern Ontario
-
Province boots mayor and council in small northern Ont. town out of office
An ongoing municipal strike, court battles and revolt by half of council has prompted the province to oust the mayor and council in Black River-Matheson.
-
Former child protection worker in northern Ont. charged with sexual assault
Police in Greater Sudbury have charged a 57-year-old Sudbury suspect with sexual assault in a case that dates back 25 years.
-
Human skeletal remains found in Chelmsford area of Greater Sudbury, police say
A gruesome discovery was made in a remote wooded area of Greater Sudbury on Sunday night, Sudbury police say.
Barrie
-
Police investigate $90,000 worth of stolen golf carts
Police continue to investigate a golf cart theft in the Township of Oro-Medonte, as eleven carts were stolen from Settlers' Ghost Golf Club just over a week ago.
-
Full road closure on County Road 27
County Road 27 is closed due to an ongoing collision investigation.
-
One person killed in Blue Mountains crash
OPP is investigating a single vehicle crash in The Blue Mountains that claimed the life of one person.
Kitchener
-
Man sentenced in 'shocking, unprovoked attack on a stranger' at Cambridge grocery store
A man who stabbed an employee at a Cambridge grocery store in 2022 has been sentenced to three years behind bars.
-
Waterloo exploring potential MZO for new affordable housing project
The City of Waterloo is moving forward with a plan to try and rezone 25 acres of city-owned land near RIM Park to allow for affordable and attainable housing.
-
Ont. government bans cellphones in the classroom
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province's latest attempts to limit cellphone use in classrooms are designed to help students focus on learning.
London
-
Stunt driving charge laid after police clock driver travelling nearly 200km/h
An individual from Cambridge was charged while speeding on Highway 6 in South Bruce Peninsula.
-
Free parking promo in core business districts hits speed bump at committee
It will be up to city council to decide if a one-hour free parking promotion returns to the core.
-
Multiple ceremonies held in London, Ont. area to mark ground-breaking of new schools, childcare centres
Multiple ceremonies were held Monday to mark the beginning of construction of several new schools and childcare centres across the London region.